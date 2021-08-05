law enforcement

Radical Democrat Defends Having Private Security...While Arguing to 'Defund the Police'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Radical Democrat Defends Having Private Security...While Arguing to 'Defund the Police'

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) made a strange argument for defunding the police while defending her own expenditures on private security. 

“I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. And I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend 10 more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work. So suck it up,” Bush said on CBS News. “Defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

Bush's hypocritical defense comes just weeks after President Joe Biden accused Republicans who argue that Democrats want to defund the police of "lying." President Biden himself once said that police have potential to "become the enemy" and that he is "absolutely" open to to discussing defunding law enforcement.

Americans overwhelmingly oppose stripping funding from law enforcement. An Ipsos/USA Today poll commissioned earlier this year found that just 18 percent of overall respondents support the fringe, progressive movement, while 58 percent oppose it. Within those numbers, just 28 percent of Black respondents and 34 percent of Democrats who took the poll. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Boston Mayor on NYC's COVID Vaccine Mandate: It's Sort Of Like Slavery
Matt Vespa
It's On: Landlords Sue to Stop Biden's Attack on Private Property
Katie Pavlich
'Ask Him More Questions': Chuck Grassley Unloads on Democrats Covering for ATF Nominee
Spencer Brown
DeSantis Blasts Biden: 'Why Don’t You Do Your Job?'
Katie Pavlich
Disney Junior Blasted for Pushing 'Sick and Perverted' Agenda on Kids
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
DeSantis Lays Into Biden on Covid Hypocrisy
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular