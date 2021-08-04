GOP Senator Introduces Legislation to Mandate Voter ID Laws in States That Require Vaccine Passports

GOP Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) unveiled legislation that would require states that implement vaccine passports to also mandate voter identification laws, Fox News first reported.

"If states that take federal money for elections feel the need to make residents verify a piece of information as private as their vaccination status just to return to normalcy, then they should have no problem requiring people to prove they are who they say they are when they go to vote,” the North Dakota Republican told Fox, adding that his legislation "would ensure those states are being consistent about their identification requirements and shine a light on those who hypocritically oppose Voter ID laws but support vaccine passports."

Cramer’s proposal is set to be introduced as individual legislation, and as an amendment to upcoming spending bill with a $3.5 trillion price tag. He said that the goal of the proposal is ensuring that “all States which require vaccine passports or other such documentation to also require voter identification at the voting polls."

Republican lawmakers and governors are united in opposing vaccine passports, while still encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. Notably, voter identification laws are overwhelmingly popular across the board.