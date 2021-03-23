New Poll Shows Democrats' Election Overhaul Legislation is Vastly Unpopular

A new batch of polling shows that Democrats’ election power-grab in legislative form, HR 1, is vastly unpopular. The survey recently conducted by the Honest Elections Project shows that the line-items pushed by Democrats in HR 1 have not garnered a majority’s support.

A substantial portion of voters hope to make voting easier and more accessible, but not at the hands of increased election fraud. The survey found that 64 percent of respondents want to protect measures that prevent voter fraud, while making legal voting easier; just 21 percent of those surveyed want to scrap precautionary measures intended to be barriers to election fraud.

In a complete rebuke to Democrats’ narrative about voter-identification laws, a majority of Republicans, Democrats, and Independent voters support voter-identification laws. From a memo sent by the Honest Elections Project:

"Americans of all backgrounds and political persuasions overwhelmingly favor requiring that voters show ID to vote. Over three-quarters (77%) want people to show a photo ID to cast a ballot, while only 14% oppose it. Voters who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election back ID requirements by nearly 40 points (62% vs. 24%). Majorities of Republicans (92%), Independents (75%), and Democrats (63%) all support voter ID," the memo reads. "Some politicians and progressive activists frequently malign voter ID laws as discriminatory, but by huge margins both Black and Hispanic voters favor them (for Black voters, 64% vs. 22%; for Hispanic voters, 78% vs. 16%). Similarly, 64% of Black voters, 77% of Hispanics, and 76% of low income voters reject the notion that showing an ID is a “burden,” despite frequent claims from the left."

The poll also found that an overwhelming majority of respondents support voter-identification mandates for absentee voting.

"Only 7% of voters back keeping or expanding absentee voting without counterbalancing safeguards that preserve the integrity of these ballots. Even as states consider applying voter ID requirements to absentee ballots—an approach backed by two-thirds (66%) of voters—H.R. 1 expressly blocks absentee voter ID and other successful safeguards that shield elections against fraud. Progressives assert that absentee voter ID laws will make it difficult for particular demographic groups to vote, yet most voters in these groups actually favor absentee voter ID, including young (18- 24, 64%) and senior voters (56%), Black (58%) and Hispanic (68%) voters, and low-income voters (62%). Moreover, 72% of voters say it would be easy to comply with an ID law that requires absentee voters to provide their driver’s license or partial Social Security number," the memo continues.

The House of Representatives passed HR 1 along party lines, with no GOP support; the legislation is unlikely to garner enough Republican support in the Senate to overcome the 60-vote threshold.