Flashback: Fauci Called ACB's Ceremony a 'Super-Spreader' Event But Won't Condemn Texas Dems

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Democrats in the Texas state legislature staged a major stunt in protest of a vote on election integrity legislation, which quickly backfired. The lawmakers fled their state for Washington, D.C., and were met with embraces from Democratic leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris. A group of the lawmakers contracted COVID, but other Democrats did not condemn the stunt.

The White House refused to identify the lawmakers' behavior as a "super-spreader" event.

"Well, I would say that's not a characterization we're making from here," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said when asked about the super-spreader event. "Our message continues to be 'thanks for standing up for voting rights.'"

Less than a year ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci identified the nomination ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a "super-spreader."

"Well, I think the data speaks for themselves. We had a super-spreader event in the White House, and it was in a situation where people were crowded together and were not wearing masks," Fauci said at the time. "So the data speak for themselves."

The top doctor has said nothing about the stunt pulled by Texas Democrats.

