law enforcement
VIP

Watch: White House Can't Identify Any GOP Lawmakers Who Want to 'Defund Police'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Watch: White House Can't Identify Any GOP Lawmakers Who Want to 'Defund Police'

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki received criticism this week for claiming that Republicans are the lawmakers hoping to strip law enforcement of funding in an attempt to defend President Joe Biden's negligence toward the recent crime spike. 

Psaki claimed that because Republicans did not support the American Rescue Plan, a spending-heavy COVID relief plan passed by Democrats, the GOP was effectively supporting "defunding the police." 

Psaki was met with criticism for making such a claim about Republicans, who have overwhelmingly supported funding for law enforcement and respecting police officers. In a follow up on Thursday, Psaki could not name a single Republican lawmaker who publicly voiced support for "defunding the police" via opposition to the American Rescue Plan. 

In reality, Democrat-run cities have the sharpest increases in crime rates due to lackluster leadership and decreased funding for law enforcement. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Donald Rumsfeld Has Died
Katie Pavlich

Why NYC's Mayoral Election Has Been Consumed by Total Mayhem
Matt Vespa
These Two DOJ Appointments Show Biden Is Firmly Behind Defunding the Police
Katie Pavlich

Stefanik Drops Fact Check on WaPo's Hack Fact Checkers
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
'Florida Really Deserves Better': Rubio Challenger Val Demings Plays Politics During Surfside Tragedy
Reagan McCarthy
President Trump Reacts to New York's Disastrous Election
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular