Wisconsin High School Is Hosting a Drag Show. Guess Who's Participating.

Anyone familiar with the state of Wisconsin knows that Madison and the surrounding Dane County are deep-blue, left-leaning strongholds. It's home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a campus so woke it removed a rock from school grounds for being "racist."

Not too far from the Capitol sits Madison East High School, and the school has a drag show event scheduled for Thursday featuring "local pros" and "a few of [its] very own East students."

EXCLUSIVE: Madison (WI) East High School is holding a drag show in its auditorium this Thursday that will feature "a few of [its] very own East students" as well as "local pros." Disturbingly, the show will be open to the public and require photo ID, indicating that the… pic.twitter.com/nIhtE8b9x0 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 9, 2026

O'Donnell points out that the show requires an ID to enter and is open to the public.

EXCLUSIVE: Why is a high school in Wisconsin hosting a drag show that students are participating in? And why is it requiring members of the public to show ID to attend? Just how sexually charged is this show going to be? pic.twitter.com/IqxkqfTflH — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 10, 2026

"I'm willing to wager at least some of those students who are taking part in the drag show are underage," O'Donnell said. "Pretty much only high school seniors are 18, and generally, there are some kids who advance a little quicker, and just by the nature of birthdays, most high school seniors are 17 when the year starts, and at some point, they turn 18."

"So you've only got a small sliver of the student body who potentially could be 18 years old, meaning that it's more likely than not a lot of the kids who are going to take part in this drag show, along with 'local pros'...are going to be underage students," O'Donnell continued.

"Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for the community," O'Donnell noted. "Under yet another link and a QR code to buy tickets, there is this warning: must show ID at the door to enter."

"Students are allowed in, so they can see all of the queens perform," O'Donnell said. "They will never do drag queen story hour at the VA, they will never do drag queen story hour at the burn unit of the local hospital. They will only do drag queen story hours at preschools or in the kids' section of the library. So we want students at this drag performance to see the local pros as well as some of their classmates get up in drag and shake their money makers, but you need ID to get in."

O'Donnell said he emailed the Madison Metropolitan School District to ask whether this was appropriate.

"Because the only time that you'll need an ID to get in a drag performance is if it's at a bar," O'Donnell said, noting the event is being held at a school, and organizers are prohibiting food and drink from the performance. "Why do you need an ID? What is going to be going on in this drag show, where, again, a substantial number of the performers are almost certainly going to be under the age of legal consent in this state?"

"These are undoubtedly adult in nature," O'Donnell said. "It is the campiness, but it is also the sexuality of it."

There's no doubt this show will be wildly inappropriate, and we wonder how many parents — even in deep blue Madison — are unaware of this. And, as an aside, this writer bets the Venn Diagram of people organizing this event that requires ID and people who oppose Voter ID is a circle.

O'Donnell has not gotten a response from district officials.

