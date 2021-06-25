Nancy Pelosi

'America Needs...Less of Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris': Nikki Haley Slams Biden Administration

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 25, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley had harsh words for the Biden administration, as the White House continues to promote policies that harm Americans. On the eve of Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-delayed visit to the southern border to see the crisis for herself, Haley said that America needs “less of Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris” and more GOP women in office.

“America needs more strong conservative women leaders and less of Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Thank goodness for Donald Trump or we never would have gotten Kamala Harris to the border. Almost 100 days. If this is how she handles a crisis, God help us if she ever becomes president,” Haley said at an Iowa GOP fundraising event.

Haley previously criticized Harris for refusing to do her "one job" as border czar.

Harris’ visit, nearly 100 days after being appointed border czar, was a much-anticipated disaster. Instead of taking ownership of the crisis created by the administration, Harris claimed that the crisis was “inherited” by the Trump White House.

The vice president also claimed that her last-minute border visit, which was announced after former President Trump decided to visit the southern border, was not a "new plan."

