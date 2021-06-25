Cruz Introduces Legislation to Block Federal Funding for 'Inherently Bigoted' Critical Race Theory

In the fight against Critical Race Theory (CRT) being implemented in schools and government entities, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is taking action at the federal level. The Texas Republican introduced legislation to prohibit federal funding for CRT for agencies and workplace training programs.

"The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race. Critical Race Theory originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes - as classical Marxism does - but between the races. This is inherently bigoted,” Cruz said of CRT.

The bill mandates that federal agencies obey former President Donald Trump’s executive order that was signed into law in September of 2020 that bans government agencies from implementing CRT and other divisive teachings. On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the order was rescinded, as Cruz noted.

"On President Biden's first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration's commonsense executive order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace. President Biden's decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans,” he added. “I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn't contribute to this radical ideology."

Congressman Burgess Owens (R-UT) introduced a companion bill in the House of Representatives earlier this year.