Speaker Pelosi Moving Toward Select Committee for January 6: Reports

Jun 23, 2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly eyeing a select committee to investigate the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6. Multiple outlets reported that Pelosi had told the Steering and Policy Committee that she intends to form a select committee to serve as a “pursuit of truth.”

The speaker quickly walked back the report:

"No, I did not make that announcement," Pelosi said of the potential for a select committee. "Somebody put out a false report."

A spokesperson in the speaker's office clarified that Pelosi's preference still remains a bipartisan commission.

"Speaker Pelosi told Members she plans to announce WHETHER she will create a select committee THIS WEEK," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted. "Her preference continues to be a bipartisan commission which Senate Republicans are blocking."

House Democratic Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) added on Wednesday that he believes a select committee will be formed.

The House passed legislation to form a commission to investigate the January 6 attack, but Senate Republicans swiftly killed the bill.

