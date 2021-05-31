Foreign Affairs

GOP Congresswoman Spearheads Legislation to Ban Political Flags from Flying at US Embassies

Posted: May 31, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

A group of House Republicans introduced legislation to prevent certain flags from being flown at U.S. Embassies. Led by New York Congresswoman Nicole Mallitokas (R-NY), the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021 would compel the Secretary of State to ban “inherently political flags” at diplomatic posts. 

‘‘The Secretary of State shall prohibit the display of any flag or banner at any diplomatic or consular post, with the exception of the following flags: (1) The flag of the United States. (2) The flag of the country where the diplomatic or consular post is located. (3) The flag of a State, territory, or possession of the United States. (4) A departmental or secretarial flag. (5) The flag of an Armed Force. (6) A flag designed to honor persons who are classified as prisoners of war or missing-in-action," the resolution reads.

The resolution is a rebuke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent move to allow embassies to display the Black Lives Matter flag.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps.  Ken Buck (R-CO), Michael Guest (R-MS), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), and Pete Sessions (R-TX) all joined Malliotakis as co-sponsors of the legislation.

Most Popular