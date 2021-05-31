GOP Congresswoman Spearheads Legislation to Ban Political Flags from Flying at US Embassies

A group of House Republicans introduced legislation to prevent certain flags from being flown at U.S. Embassies. Led by New York Congresswoman Nicole Mallitokas (R-NY), the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021 would compel the Secretary of State to ban “inherently political flags” at diplomatic posts.

‘‘The Secretary of State shall prohibit the display of any flag or banner at any diplomatic or consular post, with the exception of the following flags: (1) The flag of the United States. (2) The flag of the country where the diplomatic or consular post is located. (3) The flag of a State, territory, or possession of the United States. (4) A departmental or secretarial flag. (5) The flag of an Armed Force. (6) A flag designed to honor persons who are classified as prisoners of war or missing-in-action," the resolution reads.

The resolution is a rebuke to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent move to allow embassies to display the Black Lives Matter flag.

Today I introduced the Stars & Stripes Act of 2021, legislation that would reverse @SecBlinken's directive allowing political & non-government flags to fly above embassies. Our flag is a beacon of freedom & hope - it should be the ONLY flag flown above our embassies overseas! ???? pic.twitter.com/KG9k91VhIs — Office of Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (@RepMalliotakis) May 28, 2021

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Reps. Ken Buck (R-CO), Michael Guest (R-MS), Darrell Issa (R-CA), Brian Mast (R-FL), and Pete Sessions (R-TX) all joined Malliotakis as co-sponsors of the legislation.