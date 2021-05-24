gretchen whitmer

Whitmer Rescinds COVID Rule After Getting Caught Violating Her Own Edict

May 24, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, Pool

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was caught violating her own COVID restrictions over the weekend, and immediately received a wave of backlash for her hypocrisy. Whitmer was caught sitting with more than 6 individuals at a dive bar in Lansing, Michigan, which is a direct violation of her own tyrannical edicts.

After getting caught red-handed, Whitmer rolled back the 6-person regulation for bars and restaurants, but other outdated restrictions still remain in place.

She issued a backhanded apology and showed no remorse for her hypocrisy, or for other establishments that she has fined for violating the same rules that she did.

