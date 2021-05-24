Whitmer Rescinds COVID Rule After Getting Caught Violating Her Own Edict

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was caught violating her own COVID restrictions over the weekend, and immediately received a wave of backlash for her hypocrisy. Whitmer was caught sitting with more than 6 individuals at a dive bar in Lansing, Michigan, which is a direct violation of her own tyrannical edicts.

After getting caught red-handed, Whitmer rolled back the 6-person regulation for bars and restaurants, but other outdated restrictions still remain in place.

Whitmer has rescinded the 6-people-per-table rules that she violated over the weekend. 1 is rescinded immediately (in MIOSHA order.) The other, similar rule in the DHHS order is gone effective June 1. — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) May 24, 2021

The “science” behind the change is that @GovWhitmer caught got partying & breaking her own orders.



There is no reason to keep other restrictions until July. End all restrictions now, @GovWhitmer.



Or will it take finding out again that you’re violating the orders to end them? https://t.co/XHbZJPHGrK — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) May 24, 2021

Whitmer’s administration has literally thrown the book at restaurants for not following the governor’s rules and guidance. https://t.co/8PMcGejYZ4 — Dennis Lennox (@dennislennox) May 23, 2021

She issued a backhanded apology and showed no remorse for her hypocrisy, or for other establishments that she has fined for violating the same rules that she did.