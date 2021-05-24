Michigan

Whitmer Apologizes For Breaking Her Own Rules...Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: May 24, 2021 8:11 AM
Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized Sunday after a photo emerged of her flouting her own social distancing guidelines while at a bar with friends. 

The governor was among a large group having drinks at The Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The photo, which shows Whitmer seated with about a dozen people at no fewer than three tables that had been pushed together, was posted on social media by one of the attendees, but later deleted.

Michigan restaurants and bars are still subject to capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Current orders require six people or fewer at tables and distances of six feet between tables. (Detroit Free Press)

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols," Whitmer said in a statement.

"Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn't stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize."

Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, blasted the governor on Twitter over her hypocrisy.

"Capacity limits, patrons per table limits, curfews & other ridiculous restrictions need to end immediately," Sachs said. "She isn’t even abiding by those rules.

"A year after the boat episode & Whitmer and those around her still don’t think their Covid rules apply to them."

This is not the first time Whitmer has been caught breaking her own rules. 

