Nikki Haley Torches Ilhan Omar's Take on Israel

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 11, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

As Israel is under attack by a known terrorist group, members of the Democratic congressional “squad” wasted no time in placing blame on Israel. Hamas launched dozens of rockets into Israel’s capital city on Jerusalem Day, no less, but the progressive lawmakers had no condemnation. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) deemed Israel’s counterstrikes “an act of terrorism” while refusing to condemn Hamas. 

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley torched the “squad” member’s anti-Israel take. 

While the attacks continue, President Joe Biden has made no remarks thus far condemning the attacks or defending Israel. Republican congressional leaders, on the other hand, have affirmed Israel's right to defend itself. 

