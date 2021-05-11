Nikki Haley Torches Ilhan Omar's Take on Israel

As Israel is under attack by a known terrorist group, members of the Democratic congressional “squad” wasted no time in placing blame on Israel. Hamas launched dozens of rockets into Israel’s capital city on Jerusalem Day, no less, but the progressive lawmakers had no condemnation.
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) deemed Israel’s counterstrikes “an act of terrorism” while refusing to condemn Hamas.
Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 10, 2021
Palestinians deserve protection.
Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians.
It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid. https://t.co/vWWQfMqBkT
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley torched the “squad” member’s anti-Israel take.
No, an act of terrorism is Hamas firing rockets into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. If a terrorist organization was shooting rockets into DC, I doubt you would have the same response. Israel has the right to defend itself. https://t.co/rtnrfjxJJ4— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 11, 2021
While the attacks continue, President Joe Biden has made no remarks thus far condemning the attacks or defending Israel. Republican congressional leaders, on the other hand, have affirmed Israel's right to defend itself.
Israel has the complete right to defend itself from Hamas rocket attacks. Palestinians in Gaza must reject the futile terrorist cause of Hamas, which continues to block peace for this & future generations. I hope we see an immediate de-escalation, especially at religious sites.— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) May 11, 2021
America stands with Israel. https://t.co/MhOpoVelEv— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 11, 2021