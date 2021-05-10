Progressives

Squad Members Attack Israel As Hamas Rockets Rain Down, Because of Course

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 10, 2021 10:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Squad Members Attack Israel As Hamas Rockets Rain Down, Because of Course

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As fires smoldered and warning sirens wailed in the streets of Jerusalem while rockets continued to rain down on the capital city, members of The Squad took to Twitter Monday to condemn Israel while remaining conveniently mum about the attacks launched by Hamas and other terrorists. 

As Katie reported, Hamas "launched dozens of rockets into Jerusalem Monday to mark Jerusalem Day" while "Islamic Jihad, which also operates in the Gaza Strip, launched an anti-tank missile into Israel from the south."

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called Israel's counterstrikes that successfully took out Hamas terrorists "an act of terrorism" and called for Israel's defense of its citizens to be condemned. 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) took President Biden to task asking "Where's the outrage?" before claiming "American taxpayer money is being used to commit human rights violations" and calling for Congress to "condition the aid we send to Israel, and end it altogether if those conditions are not followed."

Rep. Tlaib later joined the Mehdi Hasan Show to make an intersectional equivalence between "Palestinians fighting apartheid" and her "Black neighbor fighting police brutality." 

Never one to be left out, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also chimed in saying "We stand in solidarity" with Palestinians, while accusing Israel of "inflicting violence" before calling for the United States to "show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians" while remaining silent about the Hamas-fired rockets that were launched into Israel.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also jumped on the intersectional bandwagon by comparing the clash in Jerusalem with the Biden administration's border crisis and "militarization of US police departments," calling for America to "seriously assess its role in state violence."

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley made a similar accusation, saying the United States "should not finance state violence."

During Monday afternoon's State Department press briefing, spokesman Ned Price said that "the United States will remain fully engaged to promote calm in Jerusalem," noting "we welcome the steps the Israeli Government has taken in recent days aimed at avoiding provocations, including the decision to avoid confrontations during the Jerusalem Day Commemoration and the delay in the decision regarding the Sheikh Jarrah evictions."

This explanation was not adequate for Rep. Omar, apparently, who slammed the comments as "devoid of empathy and concern for human suffering."

Rep. Tlaib also piled on, asking whether Price was "really refusing to condemn the killing of Palestinian children?"

While The Squad tweets and makes television appearances from safety, Israel begins another day under threat from what the IDF notes is now more than 10 hours of "non-stop" rocket attacks. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's Why You Haven't Heard About the CDC's Collusion with Teachers' Unions To Keep Schools Closed
Matt Vespa

All Those COVID Masks Are Piling Up in the Ocean Now
Scott Morefield
Yang Blasts 'Defund the Police' After Times Square Shooting
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
One Voter Bloc That Democrats Are Losing in Texas...And It's a Key One
Matt Vespa

Three Words That Describe Liz Cheney's Political Situation Right Now
Matt Vespa
FDA Clears Pfizer COVID Vaccine for 12 to 15 Year-Olds
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular