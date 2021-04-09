House Republican Conference

House Ethics Committee Opens Investigation Into Two GOP Lawmakers

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Apr 09, 2021 4:30 PM
House Ethics Committee Opens Investigation Into Two GOP Lawmakers

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The House Ethics Committee announced on Friday that an investigation into two GOP congressmen, Matt Gaetz (FL) and Tom Reed (NY), for separate misconduct allegations. Gaetz is being investigated for alleged inappropriate sexual engagements with a minor, in addition to other claims:

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct,” the committee released in a statement. “The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.”

The committee is looking into allegations of unwanted sexual contact from Reed, as alleged by a lobbyist.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Tom Reed may have engaged in sexual misconduct, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.  The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations,” the committee said of the probe into the claims against Reed.

The New York Republican will not run for reelection or any other office, while Gaetz has said that he will not resign his position.

