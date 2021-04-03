Voter ID

Kemp Rips MLB For Caving to 'Fear, Political Opportunism and Liberal Lies'

Apr 03, 2021
Source: Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) is not backing down in the face of woke corporations and activists who are critical of the common-sense voter reform bill that he recently signed into law. Georgia-based corporations including Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola have spearheaded the outrage about the bill, claiming that the provisions will suppress voting accessibility. 

Major League Baseball (MLB) joined in on the disapproval of the legislation, and ultimately decided to boycott the Peach State by moving the location of the All-Star game out of Atlanta.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

Kemp has been unphased by the outrage from “partisan activists,” and spared no remorse for the MLB’s decision, which the governor said was the league caving to “fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies.”

Despite the outrage narrative driven by Democrats, the bill signed by Kemp overwhelmingly expands voting accessibility, including additional early voting opportunities totaling 17 days, while implementing common-sense measures to combat fraud. The new law eases mail-in voting restrictions, giving more access than a few blue states, as Kemp pointed out.

The league's decision to move the game harms small businesses in Georgia the most.

