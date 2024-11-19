There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit

Democrats don’t know how voters think. They cannot communicate with them, for sure, as they lost every swing state this cycle. Over 80 percent of American counties had a rightward shift, with some of the most dramatic moves toward Donald Trump and the Republicans coming from wealthy, urban enclaves—the natural habitat for extremist left-wing lunacy. Jobs and the economy helped foment this change, along with the general lawlessness that infests the cities, thanks to soft-on-crime district attorneys.

It's a brutal repudiation of the Democratic Party and the snobby ‘we know better because we’re college educated’ ethos that’s engulfed liberal America. You don’t know what’s better—that’s why you lost. That attitude only breeds candidates who voters want to stab, shoot, disembowel, and burn. The Democratic Party isn’t a big tent, and it’s hyper-exclusionary. It’s why a new poll from Echelon Insights is bound to make liberals vomit.

Not only are Republicans viewed more favorably than Democrats, but voters also support the Trump transition. The president-elect is coming into Washington with a bill of goodwill from the voters. Talk about spitting in the face of these rich, dumb college kids who thought they could gaslight us on the economy, immigration, inflation, and law and order. It gets back to the basics here. In the words of the late Andrew Breitbart, if you can’t sell freedom [to voters], you suck (via Puck News):

Heads are indeed exploding around Washington as Democrats confront the depressing consequences of their 2024 election faceplant and members of the press brace for four more long years of push alerts and a frenzied, near-constant workload. But according to the latest poll from Echelon Insights, which is partnering with Puck for research about the American electorate, voters are generally giving the Trump transition the benefit of the doubt. Echelon polled registered voters from November 14-18, just as news cycles were popping off with Trump’s cabinet announcements, and found that 53 percent of voters approve of the way Trump is handling the transition. Only 40 percent of voters disapproved. That’s to be expected after an election, when voters usually welcome an incoming president with some goodwill. But with Trump, there’s a political paradox at work: While Trump himself remains personally unpopular, voters still want him to succeed. A sizable majority of voters (58 percent) say it’s likely “the country will start to head in a better direction in 2025,” while only 38 percent said the opposite. The percentage of Americans who say the country is on the right track is still low (30 percent), but it’s up by a few points compared to Echelon’s final pre-election poll in October. […] With Democrats flagellating themselves over their inability to connect with voters who don’t shop at Whole Foods, a majority of Americans (51 percent) now have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party. Adding salt to that wound: Trump’s current favorability rating (49 percent) is higher than those of Harris (47 percent) and President Joe Biden (42 percent). The Republican Party is also now viewed more favorably (48 percent) than the Democratic Party (44 percent). Democrats are staggering into a kind of political wilderness they haven’t seen since John Kerry’s loss in 2004. In a survey of Democratic voters, the Echelon poll found no clear standard-bearer as the party tries to figure out what’s next. Yes, it’s a bit of a silly exercise to wonder about who Democrats might run in 2028, but the lack of any obvious answer just underscores the uncertainty within its leadership structure. Asked who Democrats would vote for as their nominee in four years, Harris was far and away the top pick—the only Democratic figure with double-digit support. But only 41 percent named Harris, with the large majority of Democrats looking elsewhere. Unlike Republicans in the Trump era, Democrats have no tradition of looking to the past for their presidential nominees. It’s difficult to imagine Harris making the case that she should lead the party moving forward.

And there it is, folks. The voters who Democratic pollsters might have missed since these people also lack nuance: voters might not like Trump, but they support his policies and want him to succeed. That’s hard to gauge. The president-elect has a mandate and political capital; you bet he will spend it.