Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat
Huckabee Previews an Expansion of the Abraham Accords
Trump Admin Vows to Track Down Biden's Missing Children
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of...
Washington Has No Excuse for Background Check Delay
Mace Introduces Resolution Banning Men From Using Women's Restrooms on Capitol Grounds
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing
DeSantis Releases Statement Detailing How He Will Select Rubio's Replacement
VIP
The ACLU Begins Its Fight Against Trump's Mass Deportation Plan
VIP
NYT: Hey, Where Exactly Did Kamala's $1.5 Billion Campaign War Chest Go?
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled
One Democrat Governor Will Not Help Trump Deport Illegal Aliens
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme
Tipsheet

Update: Manhattan DA Gives Recommendation on How to Proceed in Trump’s Hush Money Case

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 19, 2024 11:08 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Update: 

Trump's team responded to Bragg's recommendations on Tuesday.

“This is a total and definitive victory for President Trump and the American People who elected him in a landslide. The Manhattan DA has conceded that this Witch Hunt cannot continue. The lawless case is now stayed, and President Trump’s legal team is moving to get it dismissed once and for all,” Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, said.

Advertisement

Update: 

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg proposed the next steps in whether to dismiss Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial. 

According to a letter sent from Bragg to Judge Merchan, the prosecution intends to oppose Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges against him. In addition, the letter stated that Bragg’s team does not intend to object to a stay of further proceedings pending disposition of Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges.


Original:

President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing for 34 criminal charges in the state of New York was adjourned by the court on Tuesday without explanation. 

According to several outlets, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money trial in New York City, adjourned the Nov. 26 sentencing date. 

This comes two weeks after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier this month, Katie covered how Merchan delayed ruling on whether or not to dismiss the former president’s guilty verdict in the so-called “hush money” case. 

Recommended

Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Advertisement

The decision was scheduled to be made on Nov. 12, which was then delayed. 

As Townhall covered, in May, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York "hush money" trial. The trial lasted roughly six weeks. The jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict.

In 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Governor Shapiro Finally Weighed in on Democrats Trying to Steal a Senate Seat Katie Pavlich
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
NYT: Hey, Where Exactly Did Kamala's $1.5 Billion Campaign War Chest Go? Guy Benson
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of the Kamala Debacle Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fani Willis Disqualification Hearing Suddenly Canceled Mia Cathell
Advertisement