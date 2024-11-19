Update: Manhattan DA Gives Recommendation on How to Proceed in Trump’s Hush Money Case

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Update:

Trump's team responded to Bragg's recommendations on Tuesday.

“This is a total and definitive victory for President Trump and the American People who elected him in a landslide. The Manhattan DA has conceded that this Witch Hunt cannot continue. The lawless case is now stayed, and President Trump’s legal team is moving to get it dismissed once and for all,” Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, said.

Update:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg proposed the next steps in whether to dismiss Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial.

According to a letter sent from Bragg to Judge Merchan, the prosecution intends to oppose Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges against him. In addition, the letter stated that Bragg’s team does not intend to object to a stay of further proceedings pending disposition of Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges.

Original:

President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing for 34 criminal charges in the state of New York was adjourned by the court on Tuesday without explanation.

According to several outlets, Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money trial in New York City, adjourned the Nov. 26 sentencing date.

This comes two weeks after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier this month, Katie covered how Merchan delayed ruling on whether or not to dismiss the former president’s guilty verdict in the so-called “hush money” case.

The decision was scheduled to be made on Nov. 12, which was then delayed.

As Townhall covered, in May, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in his New York "hush money" trial. The trial lasted roughly six weeks. The jury deliberated for a total of 9.5 hours over the course of two days before reaching a verdict.

In 2023, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) charged Trump with 34 counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.