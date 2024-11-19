We Were First to Call the Election
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of...
So, When Will Sports Writers Begin to Melt Down Over Athletes Doing the...
VIP
Trump Must Make These Careerist Bureaucratic Pigs Squeal
Trimming Obese Government
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing
VIP
The ACLU Begins Its Fight Against Trump's Mass Deportation Plan
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme
The Final Mile
The DOGE Initiative Is Clearly Needed but It Is Not Enough
Gen X vs. the Political Elites
The ‘Fundamental Transformation’ of America Come to an End
It Is Called Experience
Tipsheet

DeSantis Releases Statement Detailing How He Will Select Rubio's Replacement

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 19, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday offered the public details about the process of appointing an individual to fill Sen. Marco Rubio’s Senate seat when he begins his duties as Secretary of State in the second Trump administration. 

Advertisement

“Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today,” the Republican governor wrote on X.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting,” DeSantis continued. 

Possible contenders close to DeSantis include Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva and chief of staff James Uthmeier.

Some members of Trump’s inner circle have been pushing for DeSantis to select Lara Trump, the Republican National Committee co-chair who is also Trump’s daughter-in-law. She said in interviews over the weekend that she hadn’t yet spoken to DeSantis but would be “honored” to be considered. (Politico)

“More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” he said. 

Recommended

There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results," DeSantis added. 

Tags: RON DESANTIS MARCO RUBIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Dem Strategist: A 'Household Name' Isn't Giving to the DNC Anymore Because of the Kamala Debacle Matt Vespa
Why Birx Is 'Excited' for RFK Jr.'s Confirmation Hearing Leah Barkoukis
Chris Matthews Nails What's Wrong With Dems Matt Vespa
Medical Examiner Makes Stunning Admission During Daniel Penny Trial Mia Cathell
Tempting As It May Be, Beware the Constitutionally-Dubious 'Recess Appointments' Scheme Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's a New Poll That's Going to Make Dems Vomit Matt Vespa
Advertisement