Tom Cotton Puts Vulnerable Democrat Senators on Notice Over Controversial Biden Nominee

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) went on the offensive against President Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra. The ad targets vulnerable Democratic senators up for reelection in 2022, and frames Becerra as an ideological equivalent to self-proclaimed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). 

Though Becerra’s confirmation is likely, Cotton hopes to put vulnerable Democrats on notice and hold them accountable for their support of Becerra.

Becerra has supported Medicare for All, and sued Catholic nuns over the contraceptive mandate during his tenure as California Attorney General. Republican lawmakers, also led by Cotton, pressed Biden to withdraw Becerra's nomination all together.

Conservative advocacy groups are also hitting the airwaves with attacks on Becerra's far-left record ahead of his Senate confirmation. The targeted senators include Maggie Hassan (NH) and Raphael Warnock (GA), who both face reelection in 2022 as Democrats hope to defend their historically slim majority. Becerra’s confirmation before the Senate HELP and Finance committees for evaluation starting on Tuesday, followed by a full floor vote.

