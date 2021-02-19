AOC Joins Calls for Investigation Into Cuomo

Scrutiny of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D) horrific nursing home policy once came only from Republicans, but members of his own party are now launching criticism at the governor after it became clear that his administration covered up real data surrounding nursing home deaths during the pandemic. Cuomo, in addition to other Democratic governors, implemented a policy mandating that COVID-positive patients be placed in nursing homes, causing thousands of deaths in the state of New York.

Republicans criticized Cuomo’s horrendous mandate early on in 2020, but many Democrats now realize the horrific, preventable death toll caused by the governor. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a high-profile Democratic lawmaker, joined calls for an investigation into Cuomo’s administration’s nursing home policy and coverup.

New statement: ?@AOC? calls for “full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes” pic.twitter.com/OMwqsKGOQA — Katie Glueck (@katieglueck) February 19, 2021

New York state lawmakers in both parties have called for such an investigation. Republicans in the state legislature are aiming to form an impeachment commission, made up of both Republicans and Democrats, to fully investigate Cuomo’s policy and determine whether or not any crimes were committed during the administration's coverup.