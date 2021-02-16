Florida

Potential DeSantis Challenger Gaslights Voters on Florida's COVID Successes

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

As Florida continues to lead in navigation of coronavirus, Democrats hope to unseat Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the 2022 midterm election. A potential contender for the Democratic nomination to take on DeSantis, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, took to social media to gaslight her audience over the state’s resounding success with COVID under DeSantis’ leadership. 

Florida leads among states in economic recovery and job creation during coronavirus, but Fried accused DeSantis of making the pandemic “so much harder” than necessary.

The Republican Governors Association (RGA), the campaign arm supporting GOP governors, responded to Fried’s unofficial campaign rollout, accusing her of pushing “politically motivated lies” and “promoting inaccuracies and empty platitudes.”

"Nikki Fried is desperate to be coronated as the Democrat nominee for Governor, but instead of making her intentions clear, she's hiding behind a veiled announcement video filled with politically motivated lies," said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. "While Florida continues to battle the coronavirus and lead the nation in economic recovery under Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership, Fried is focused on conspiring for her political future and promoting inaccuracies and empty platitudes. She's exactly the opposite of what Florida needs."

Unlike New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), Florida has not seen an influx in preventable nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

