Abortion

House Republicans Pledge to Vote Against Legislation That Undermines Hyde Amendment

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
House Republicans Pledge to Vote Against Legislation That Undermines Hyde Amendment

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

As President Biden continues to sign a substantial amount of executive orders in the opening days of his presidency, an overwhelming majority of House Republicans are advocating for the Hyde Amendment to stay intact. Led by Republican Study Committee (RSC) Chairman Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), 200 House GOP lawmakers wrote to leadership of both parties urging them to continue to support the measure. The amendment has remained intact for over 40 years throughout Republican and Democratic administrations. The lawmakers pledged to oppose any and all legislation that undermines the Hyde Amendment.

The decades-old provision, which has received historically bipartisan support, prohibits taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. Then-Senator Biden was a champion of the Hyde Amendment, but reversed course multiple times during his run for the White House. 

“I will continue to abide by the same principle that has guided me throughout my 21 years in the Senate: those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them. As you may know, I have consistently — on no fewer than 50 occasions — voted against federal funding of abortions,” then-Senator Biden wrote in 1994.

The public’s opinion historically supports the measure, too, with the amendment receiving support from likely voters by a 22-point margin in 2016. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki would not firmly say whether or not the president still supports the Hyde Amendment. The new administration is set to reverse the Mexico City Policy, which is founded in the same principle as the Hyde Amendment; the policy prevents taxpayer dollars from funding abortions abroad.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

'They're Trying to Gaslight You': Crenshaw Blasts Biden's Vaccine Plan
Cortney O'Brien
Senate Confirms Blinken as Secretary of State
Reagan McCarthy
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Damage Has Been Done
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

Biden Dashes Dems' Impeachment Hopes
Leah Barkoukis
Tacoma Business Owner Reacts to His Store and American Flag Being Damaged By Antifa Marchers
VIP
Julio Rosas
Keystone XL Manager: Hundreds of Wisconsin Workers Have Been Laid Off
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular