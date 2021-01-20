Justice Sotomayor Swears in Kamala Harris as Vice President

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday as the nation prepares for Joe Biden’s administration. The former Senator from California will serve as the first female vice president.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president pic.twitter.com/0YfPYmixjw — Axios (@axios) January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris takes her oath of office to become the first woman – and the first woman of color – sworn in as Vice President. #InaugurationDay



WATCH: https://t.co/kVFPonxgcd pic.twitter.com/0ByK79GlPA — Complex (@Complex) January 20, 2021

Harris’ assumption of office officially hands Democrats a majority in the Senate, and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will serve as majority leader in the upper chamber. As the Senate is split between Republicans and Democrats, Harris will act as the tie-breaking vote.

Kamala Devi Harris is now the Vice President of the United States.



And with that, Chuck Schumer is about to be majority leader. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2021

Chief Justice John Roberts then swore Biden into office as the 46th president. Congressional leaders from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell all intended the new president's inauguration. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence also intended, while Trump elected not to attend the ceremony of a peaceful transfer of power. Former presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were in attendance.

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kiRgPoM6OU — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2021