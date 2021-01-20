Joe Biden

Justice Sotomayor Swears in Kamala Harris as Vice President

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 12:05 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday as the nation prepares for Joe Biden’s administration. The former Senator from California will serve as the first female vice president. 

Harris’ assumption of office officially hands Democrats a majority in the Senate, and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will serve as majority leader in the upper chamber. As the Senate is split between Republicans and Democrats, Harris will act as the tie-breaking vote.

Chief Justice John Roberts then swore Biden into office as the 46th president. Congressional leaders from both parties, including Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, Chuck Schumer, and Mitch McConnell all intended the new president's inauguration. Outgoing Vice President Mike Pence also intended, while Trump elected not to attend the ceremony of a peaceful transfer of power. Former presidents including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were in attendance.

