Biden Taps Gov. Whitmer for Role at DNC While Her State Continues to Suffer from COVID Restrictions

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) has been nominated to serve as a vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) during the first years of the Biden administration. An ally of the president-elect, Whitmer was once floated to serve as Biden’s vice presidential candidate. She currently serves on the committee putting together the inauguration. 

If approved by the committee’s membership on January 21, Whitmer will serve under the nominee for chair, former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison. In addition to Whitmer, Biden also nominated other high-profile Democrats to serve as vice-chairs during the opening years of his administration:

One powerhouse, Michigan-based GOP group criticized Whitmer for putting “partisan politics” first as her state struggles with coronavirus-related restrictions and vaccine distribution.

“Gov. Whitmer’s selection to the DNC shows just how hyper-focused on national partisan politics Whitmer has become while Michiganders continue to suffer from her misguided policies,” said Tori Sachs, executive director of Michigan Rising Action. “Michiganders deserve to know when Whitmer will begin focusing on the job they elected her to do rather than pursue her political ambitions.”

The formal vote on nominations to serve in capacities at the DNC is set to occur on January 21, following the inauguration of President-elect Biden.

