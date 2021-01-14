DNC

Report: Former Graham Challenger to Lead DNC

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 12:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Report: Former Graham Challenger to Lead DNC

Source: AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Former South Carolina Democratic candidate for Senate Jaime Harrison, who lost to GOP Senator Lindsey Graham in November, will be nominated to lead the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Thursday, The New York Times reported. Harrison formerly led the South Carolina Democratic Party and raised historic amounts of money during his bid to unseat Graham. Ultimately, he lost to the incumbent Republican by 10 points after spending upwards of $100 million on his bid.

Harrison will lead the party through the opening years of the Biden administration, and will be tasked with overseeing efforts to hold majorities in the 2022 midterm elections. The party as a whole still has to approve Harrison’s nomination formally. The committee's current chairman, Tom Perez, elected to not seek a second term.

While being floated for DNC chair, Harrison also inserted himself into the pair of runoff elections in Georgia, creating a political action committee (PAC) in support of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Democrats ultimately came out on top in both races, giving President-elect Joe Biden a majority in both chambers of Congress.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Retired Firefighter Falsely Accused by the Twitter Mob of Attacking Police During Capitol Riot
Julio Rosas

Major Twist in US Capitol Storming Might Have Gutted the Democrats' Narrative on Trump Impeachment
Matt Vespa
Companies That Bowed to China: We Shall Not Donate to US Lawmakers Who Objected to Electoral Votes
Guy Benson
Nikki Haley Forms PAC 'Laser Focused' on Electing Republicans in 2022 Midterms
Reagan McCarthy

Is Matthew McConaughey Finally Getting Canceled?

Cortney O'Brien
Widow of Late Representative-elect Letlow Makes a Bold Decision
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular