House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Defends Liz Cheney Amid Calls for Resignation

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the lower chamber’s top Republican, is defending House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the wake of her vote to impeach the president. A handful of GOP members, particularly from the Freedom Caucus, immediately demanded that Cheney resign on account of her vote. The Wyoming Republican did not back down, and told critics that she is not going anywhere. She deemed the House’s vote on a second impeachment of President Trump a “vote of conscience.”

"But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That's what we need to be focused on. That's where our efforts and attention need to be." (2/2) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Her vote prompted outrage from members of her caucus, but a spokesperson for Leader McCarthy said that the top Republican will not support the effort to oust Cheney from leadership, The Hill reported. The GOP lawmakers calling for Cheney's ouster include Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Matt Rosendale (MT), and Matt Gaetz (FL).

THE HILL: Rep. Kevin McCarthy won't support effort to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership post — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 14, 2021

As a handful of Republicans seek to punish Cheney for her vote, others join Leader McCarthy in defending her:

Let’s get some truth on the record: @Liz_Cheney has a hell of a lot more backbone than most, & is a principled leader with a fierce intellect. She will continue to be a much needed leader in the conference, with my full support.



We can disagree without tearing eachother apart. https://t.co/yMLary1kLj — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 13, 2021

Liz has more support now than she did two days ago. She has gained immeasurable respect. Since the discussion is opened though, we may have to also have a discussion about who in our party fomented this, and their roles as ranking members. https://t.co/kMFleuhSst — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 13, 2021

Cheney was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump for a second time. The effort to oust Cheney, the number-three House Republican and highest-ranking GOP woman, has not gained much traction.