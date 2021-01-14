Liz Cheney

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Defends Liz Cheney Amid Calls for Resignation

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the lower chamber’s top Republican, is defending House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the wake of her vote to impeach the president. A handful of GOP members, particularly from the Freedom Caucus, immediately demanded that Cheney resign on account of her vote. The Wyoming Republican did not back down, and told critics that she is not going anywhere. She deemed the House’s vote on a second impeachment of President Trump a “vote of conscience.” 

Her vote prompted outrage from members of her caucus, but a spokesperson for Leader McCarthy said that the top Republican will not support the effort to oust Cheney from leadership, The Hill reported. The GOP lawmakers calling for Cheney's ouster include Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ), Matt Rosendale (MT), and Matt Gaetz (FL).

As a handful of Republicans seek to punish Cheney for her vote, others join Leader McCarthy in defending her:

Cheney was one of ten House Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Trump for a second time. The effort to oust Cheney, the number-three House Republican and highest-ranking GOP woman, has not gained much traction.

