'I'm Not Going Anywhere': Liz Cheney Responds to Calls for Her Resignation From Leadership

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the Chair of the House GOP Conference, responded to calls for her to step down from leadership. Various Republican House members demanded that she resign after voicing her support for a second impeachment of President Trump. Before publicly supporting the effort, Cheney told the conference that the vote on impeachment is a “vote of conscience.”

As the debate over a second impeachment is underway in the lower chamber, Cheney told Politico that she is “not going anywhere,” in response to calls from GOP members including Andy Biggs (AZ), Jim Jordan (OH), and Paul Gosar (AZ) for her to be removed from leadership.

"But our nation is facing an unprecedented, since the civil war, constitutional crisis. That's what we need to be focused on. That's where our efforts and attention need to be." (2/2) — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) January 13, 2021

Cheney is among 6 House Republicans to support impeachment thus far, with more expected to come. The Wyoming lawmaker and number-three ranking House Republican was the first member of leadership to publicly favor impeachment. The impeachment measure needs 218 votes in favor to pass, and at least 215 House Democrats already voiced support.

6 Republicans have announced they will vote for impeachment of Donald Trump:



- Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)

- Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

- Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

- Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

- Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA)

- Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) — David P Gelles (@gelles) January 13, 2021

Wyoming @Liz_Cheney, No. 3 in the leadership is voting for impeachment. (Conservatives are already calling on her to step down from her leadership role.) @RepKinzinger says he’ll vote for impeachment, as will veteran @RepFredUpton and @HerreraBeutler — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 13, 2021

The House’s debate over impeachment continues on Wednesday.