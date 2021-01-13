Liz Cheney

'I'm Not Going Anywhere': Liz Cheney Responds to Calls for Her Resignation From Leadership

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Jan 13, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the Chair of the House GOP Conference, responded to calls for her to step down from leadership. Various Republican House members demanded that she resign after voicing her support for a second impeachment of President Trump. Before publicly supporting the effort, Cheney told the conference that the vote on impeachment is a “vote of conscience.” 

As the debate over a second impeachment is underway in the lower chamber, Cheney told Politico that she is “not going anywhere,” in response to calls from GOP members including Andy Biggs (AZ), Jim Jordan (OH), and Paul Gosar (AZ) for her to be removed from leadership. 

Cheney is among 6 House Republicans to support impeachment thus far, with more expected to come. The Wyoming lawmaker and number-three ranking House Republican was the first member of leadership to publicly favor impeachment. The impeachment measure needs 218 votes in favor to pass, and at least 215 House Democrats already voiced support.

The House’s debate over impeachment continues on Wednesday.

