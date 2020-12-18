Leader McConnell Encourages Americans to Trust 'Safe and Effective' COVID Vaccination

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Friday that he received the COVID vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence publicly received the vaccine on Friday morning, in addition to the Surgeon General.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

The GOP leader said previously that he will continue to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even after being vaccinated.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing my hands frequently,” Leader McConnell said. “I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”

McConnell was told by the Attending Physician that Congress "will be provided with a specific number of COVID19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations. These requirements are focused on essential operations and personnel." — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 18, 2020

Leader McConnell, a survivor of Polio, implored Americans to trust the “safe and effective” vaccine.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring," he said. "I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine."

Operation Warp Speed continues to display success. As the vaccine is distributed nationwide, thanks to the diligent work of the Trump administration, Leader McConnell is also negotiating an additional COVID relief package.