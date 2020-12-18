Mitch McConnell

Leader McConnell Encourages Americans to Trust 'Safe and Effective' COVID Vaccination

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Leader McConnell Encourages Americans to Trust 'Safe and Effective' COVID Vaccination

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Friday that he received the COVID vaccine. Vice President Mike Pence publicly received the vaccine on Friday morning, in addition to the Surgeon General. 

The GOP leader said previously that he will continue to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even after being vaccinated.

“Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing my hands frequently,” Leader McConnell said. “I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”

Leader McConnell, a survivor of Polio, implored Americans to trust the “safe and effective” vaccine.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring," he said. "I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine."

Operation Warp Speed continues to display success. As the vaccine is distributed nationwide, thanks to the diligent work of the Trump administration, Leader McConnell is also negotiating an additional COVID relief package.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
The ATF's Latest Announcement Shows the Agency 'Has Gone Off The Deep End'
Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Gives Trump Another Victory on the Census
Katie Pavlich
Kamala Harris to Campaign in Georgia for Ossoff and Warnock
Reagan McCarthy
Jim Jordan Explains How Finding the Truth About Hunter Biden Is Hinged Upon Georgia's Elections
Julio Rosas
Why the Left Is Outraged Over Carlson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Monologue
Leah Barkoukis
How Barstool Sports Is Trying to Save Small Businesses
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular