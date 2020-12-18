Vice President Pence Reacts After Getting Vaccinated in Televised Event

As a way to assure the American people that the coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective, Vice President Mike Pence joined his wife second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams in receiving the shot live on TV. Thousands of health care workers around the country have already received their shots.

“Karen and I were more than happy to step forward before this week was out to take this safe and effective coronavirus vaccine,” Pence said. “It’s a truly inspiring day.”

WATCH: The moment Vice President Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams publicly receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots https://t.co/plzKpT9bWq pic.twitter.com/Mlo1dDX6Vo — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2020

The Walter Reed medical staff who will give the coronavirus vaccine injections to VP Pence, the second lady and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are, left to right, Sean Wadine, Macie Jones and Danielle Williams. pic.twitter.com/i7U2dIYCfx — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 18, 2020

"Well done," Pence said afterward. "I didn't feel a thing."

As one of the health care workers noted, the vaccine requires two doses, so they are expected to return for their follow up shot in 21 days.

Under Operation Warp Speed, the public-private partnership introduced by President Trump in May, a vaccine has been developed in record time. Warp Speed sent billions of dollars in funding to companies like Pfizer and Moderna to develop, manufacture, and distribute a vaccine. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine proved to be 95 percent effective in clinical trials and was approved by the FDA last Friday. The Moderna candidate was over 94 percent effective and was endorsed by an FDA panel Thursday night, and is expected to be approved on Friday.