Joe Biden

Biden in Georgia: Ossoff and Warnock Would be 'Doers, not Roadblocks' for Democrats' Agenda in the Senate

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Atlanta, Georgia-- President-Elect Joe Biden made his first post-election campaign stop in Georgia on Tuesday, ahead of the pair of runoff Senate elections slated for January. Biden traveled to the Peach State to stump for Democratic Senatorial candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who hope to unseat incumbent GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively. 

Ahead of Biden’s remarks, Ossoff unintentionally bolstered the GOP’s argument surrounding the runoffs. He told supporters that Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would be a firewall against Biden’s legislative agenda.

Biden told the crowd that Ossoff and Warnock would help his administration pass an aggressive agenda, and that the pair of candidates would act as “doers, not roadblocks” in the Senate.

Biden closed his short stump speech by telling supporters that if Ossoff and Warnock are elected in January, his party will “change the lives” of Georgians. Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who seeks to be handed the majority in the upper chamber, said that Democrats would “change America” if Democrats win the runoff elections.

The president-elect did not bring up "defunding the police," after quietly telling supporters to back down from anti-police rhetoric. Both Ossoff and Warnock have campaigned on undermining law enforcement, and Sens. Perdue and Loeffler have called our their opponents on anti-police views.

Perdue and Loeffler must defend their seats on January 5 in order for Republicans to keep the majority in the Senate.

Most Popular