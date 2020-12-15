Elise Stefanik Uses Cuomo's Own Words to Call for a Probe into Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) called for a probe into the sexual harassment allegations made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D). The governor’s former aide, Lindsey Boylan, took to Twitter on Sunday to detail her experience of sexual harassment while working for Cuomo. Boylan also contended that she was one of many women who are victims of Cuomo’s sexual impropriety, and said that there are a host of witnesses to corroborate her experience.

Stefanik called for an “independent investigation” into the claims made against Cuomo, who publicly claims to be a champion for victims of sexual misconduct. The congresswoman used Cuomo's own previous sentiments to bolster her case for an objective investigation into the allegations against Cuomo.

“The brave women who chose to come forward deserve swift and definitive justice in this matter.” - Cuomo (1/5) — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 14, 2020

“I have tremendous accolades for the women who came forward. That is the essence of the #MeToo moment and the #MeToo movement.” - Cuomo (3/5) — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 14, 2020

“...of sexual harassment against women, and it’s gone on for a long, long time and it has to stop.” - Cuomo (4/5) — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 14, 2020

“News of the alleged improprieties are grossly disturbing and must be fully investigated.” - Cuomo (5/5) — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 14, 2020

Cuomo has denied the allegations outright. Many on the Left who were quick to deem then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh guilty without hesitation have yet to comment on the allegations made against Cuomo, even though the Left's “believe all women” standard is supposed to be applied to misconduct situations without fail.