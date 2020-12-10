Joe Biden

Tom Cotton Calls for Special Counsel Investigation into Hunter Biden

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

As Joe Biden’s presidential transition is underway, his son revealed that an investigation into his taxes is underway. Hunter Biden said that although the U.S. Attorney’s office is investigating his tax records, he is confident that a “professional and objective” review will exonerate him. After the news of an investigation broke, the former vice president cited “vicious personal attacks” against his son.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) raised concern about the investigation into Biden’s tax records following through, were his father to become president in January. He said that if the former vice president takes office, the prosecutors investigating his son would be fired from their posts, and thus a special counsel is necessary to ensure a fair investigation.

“These investigations span multiple jurisdictions. If Joe Biden becomes president, then all of those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month,” Cotton said on Fox News on Thursday morning. “If there were ever circumstances that created a conflict of interest, and called for a special counsel, I think those circumstances are present here."

Cotton added that Biden's family has been "trading on" his public service:

"The Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for fifty years. Do we really think that that will change if Joe Biden becomes president, the highest office in the land?”

