Posted: Nov 10, 2020 1:55 PM
President Trump and Sen. Tillis Formally Clinch Victory in North Carolina

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

One week after election day, Decision Desk called North Carolina in favor of President Trump and incumbent GOP Senator Thom Tillis. Election projectors were awaiting on mail-in and military ballots to make the final call, though President Trump held a significant lead throughout the week following election day.

Sen. Tillis claimed victory last week over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham, with a substantial lead that Cunningham was unlikely to overtake. 

The Trump campaign is requesting recounts in swing states, including Georgia, while the campaign fights allegations of voter fraud in court.

Most Popular