President Trump and Sen. Tillis Formally Clinch Victory in North Carolina

One week after election day, Decision Desk called North Carolina in favor of President Trump and incumbent GOP Senator Thom Tillis. Election projectors were awaiting on mail-in and military ballots to make the final call, though President Trump held a significant lead throughout the week following election day.
.@DecisionDeskHQ finally makes the call.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2020
President @realDonaldTrump has won the state of North Carolina, and @SenThomTillis has won re-election. pic.twitter.com/gEn5jqdMn0
Trump and Tillis triumph in the Tar Heel State: Donald Trump will win North Carolina's 15 Electoral College votes and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will defeat Democrat Cal Cunningham, Insider and @DecisionDeskHQ project #NCSen #ncpol https://t.co/LAw9ggvEcF pic.twitter.com/MSsBnv5Yuz— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 10, 2020
Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of NC And Its 15 Electoral Votes— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020
Race Called At 11-10 1:41 PM
All Results: https://t.co/mMSMwaoZxw
Sen. Tillis claimed victory last week over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham, with a substantial lead that Cunningham was unlikely to overtake.
Thank you for this historic victory, North Carolina!— Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) November 4, 2020
Looking forward to SIX MORE YEARS of fighting for you and your family in the U.S. Senate. #ncsen #ncpol pic.twitter.com/re4qhrdYAa
The Trump campaign is requesting recounts in swing states, including Georgia, while the campaign fights allegations of voter fraud in court.