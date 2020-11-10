President Trump and Sen. Tillis Formally Clinch Victory in North Carolina

One week after election day, Decision Desk called North Carolina in favor of President Trump and incumbent GOP Senator Thom Tillis. Election projectors were awaiting on mail-in and military ballots to make the final call, though President Trump held a significant lead throughout the week following election day.

Trump and Tillis triumph in the Tar Heel State: Donald Trump will win North Carolina's 15 Electoral College votes and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis will defeat Democrat Cal Cunningham, Insider and @DecisionDeskHQ project #NCSen #ncpol https://t.co/LAw9ggvEcF pic.twitter.com/MSsBnv5Yuz — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) November 10, 2020

Decision Desk HQ Projects Trump (R) Has Won The State Of NC And Its 15 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-10 1:41 PM



All Results: https://t.co/mMSMwaoZxw — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020

Sen. Tillis claimed victory last week over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham, with a substantial lead that Cunningham was unlikely to overtake.

Thank you for this historic victory, North Carolina!



Looking forward to SIX MORE YEARS of fighting for you and your family in the U.S. Senate. #ncsen #ncpol pic.twitter.com/re4qhrdYAa — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign is requesting recounts in swing states, including Georgia, while the campaign fights allegations of voter fraud in court.