Senator Tillis Claims Victory Over Cal Cunningham in NC Senate Race as State Remains Uncalled

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 1:05 AM
Source: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis claimed reelection victory on Tuesday night over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham. The battleground Senate race, as well as the state’s presidential pick, have not yet been called. Mail-in and election day votes are still outstanding, but Sen. Tillis’ campaign felt late on Tuesday night.

Cunningham has yet to concede the race. The last stretch of Cunningham’s campaign was stained by an adulterous sex scandal that he refused to publicly address. 

Stay tuned for updates, and follow all of our election coverage here.

