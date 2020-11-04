Senator Tillis Claims Victory Over Cal Cunningham in NC Senate Race as State Remains Uncalled

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis claimed reelection victory on Tuesday night over Democrat challenger Cal Cunningham. The battleground Senate race, as well as the state’s presidential pick, have not yet been called. Mail-in and election day votes are still outstanding, but Sen. Tillis’ campaign felt late on Tuesday night.

Thank you for this historic victory, North Carolina!



Looking forward to SIX MORE YEARS of fighting for you and your family in the U.S. Senate. #ncsen #ncpol pic.twitter.com/re4qhrdYAa — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) November 4, 2020

Oh, come on, in North Carolina we’re waiting for THREE PRECINCTS! Tillis is up by more than 95,000 votes! pic.twitter.com/4mtvG0eYeN — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2020

With 94% of North Carolina reporting, Thom Tillis leads Cal Cunningham by nearly 2 points. pic.twitter.com/diTUI6GjQA — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 4, 2020

Tillis now winning #NCSen by a bigger margin (1.75%) than what he got in 2014 (1.56%). — J. Miles Coleman (@JMilesColeman) November 4, 2020

Cunningham has yet to concede the race. The last stretch of Cunningham’s campaign was stained by an adulterous sex scandal that he refused to publicly address.

Pressure's on @CalforNC to concede.



He's been hiding from the media for the last month, hoping they'd just go away, gotta wonder if he's hoping the Senate race will just go away too. https://t.co/I50cUwGolc — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 4, 2020

Someone should tell Cal the press isn’t asking about his multiple affairs anymore and he can answer their questions



Turns out voters DO care about that he was a serial philanderer and under Army investigation https://t.co/SNQq2LpFyM — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

