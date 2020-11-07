Senate Republicans

All Eyes Turn to Georgia as Republicans Looks to Defend Senate Majority

Now that networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday morning, all eyes turn to Georgia’s pair of runoff Senate elections that will occur in January. GOP Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both face overtime elections in January, with the Republicans’ control of the upper chamber hanging in the balance. A GOP majority in the Senate would be the best line of defense against a Biden presidency. 

After the presidential race was called, Republican Senators immediately went on the offensive as the party prepares to defend Sen. Perdue’s and Sen. Loeffler’s seats.

Senate Republicans defied the odds predicted by pollsters and pundits on Tuesday, with the majority of vulnerable GOP Senators winning reelection. Republicans are ready to defend both of Georgia’s Senators as the GOP looks to hold Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s firewall in the upper chamber, against Biden’s far-left agenda.

