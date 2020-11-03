Senator Kelly Loeffler Advances to Runoff in Georgia's Special Election

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) clinched the preliminary victory in Georgia’s “jungle primary” special election. Sen. Loeffler was challenged by Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA), but received enough support to advance to the runoff in January, where she will face Democrat Raphael Warnock.

Doug Collins concedes to Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's special election. The race will advance to a runoff in January. #GASen pic.twitter.com/05JL9ZlCHn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2020

NBC News projects the Georgia Senate Special will go to run-off, as none of the candidates has met the required threshold to win the race. Raphael Warnock (D) will advance to the run-off. @NBCNews — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020

Senator Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) in 2019 after former Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced his retirement. The state's "jungle primary" allowed Rep. Collins to challenge Sen. Loeffler, presenting a battle within the party. Rep. Collins' concession presents a united front for Republicans in what was a highly contested race.

Incredible candidate. Talented team. Let's go win this in January!! #GAsen #GApol https://t.co/Wzm25otDjg — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 4, 2020

Smart move from Collins. Everyone knows what's at stake if a radical like Warnock gets anywhere near the Senate https://t.co/44kneDE4KX — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said that voters will "unite and rally" behind Senator Loeffler in the run-off:

“Senator Loeffler does not back down from a fight, and Georgians know she puts them first in the Senate. We are one step closer to victory, and I look forward to Peach State voters uniting and rallying behind Senator Loeffler’s record of accomplishments and commitment to Georgia values.”

