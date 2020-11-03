Election 2020

Senator Kelly Loeffler Advances to Runoff in Georgia's Special Election

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Nov 03, 2020 10:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
Senator Kelly Loeffler Advances to Runoff in Georgia's Special Election

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) clinched the preliminary victory in Georgia’s “jungle primary” special election. Sen. Loeffler was challenged by Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA), but received enough support to advance to the runoff in January, where she will face Democrat Raphael Warnock. 

Senator Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) in 2019 after former Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced his retirement. The state's "jungle primary" allowed Rep. Collins to challenge Sen. Loeffler, presenting a battle within the party. Rep. Collins' concession presents a united front for Republicans in what was a highly contested race.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said that voters will "unite and rally" behind Senator Loeffler in the run-off:

“Senator Loeffler does not back down from a fight, and Georgians know she puts them first in the Senate. We are one step closer to victory, and I look forward to Peach State voters uniting and rallying behind Senator Loeffler’s record of accomplishments and commitment to Georgia values.”

Follow all of our election coverage here.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG 2020: Trump Wins Ohio. Fox Calls Arizona for Biden. Too Soon?
Trump Pulls Off Victory in Bellwhether Ohio
Leah Barkoukis

2020 Live Election Results - Trump Wins Ohio, Florida & Texas
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Cruises to Reelection
Reagan McCarthy
Despite a Hard Fight, GOP Rising Star Kimberly Klacik Loses MD Congressional Race
Beth Baumann

Conservative Nicole Malliotakis Appears to Pull Off Upset Win, Declares Victory Over Rep. Rose
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular