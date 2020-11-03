Senator Kelly Loeffler Advances to Runoff in Georgia's Special Election

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) clinched the preliminary victory in Georgia’s “jungle primary” special election. Sen. Loeffler was challenged by Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA), but received enough support to advance to the runoff in January, where she will face Democrat Raphael Warnock.
It's official.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2020
Doug Collins concedes to Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia's special election. The race will advance to a runoff in January. #GASen pic.twitter.com/05JL9ZlCHn
NBC News projects the Georgia Senate Special will go to run-off, as none of the candidates has met the required threshold to win the race. Raphael Warnock (D) will advance to the run-off. @NBCNews— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 4, 2020
Senator Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) in 2019 after former Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) announced his retirement. The state's "jungle primary" allowed Rep. Collins to challenge Sen. Loeffler, presenting a battle within the party. Rep. Collins' concession presents a united front for Republicans in what was a highly contested race.
?? ?? ??— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) November 4, 2020
Senator Kelly Loeffler is in the Georgia runoff!
Incredible candidate. Talented team. Let's go win this in January!! #GAsen #GApol https://t.co/Wzm25otDjg
United GA GOP = bad news for @ReverendWarnock #gasen #gapol https://t.co/ghKDefwvOK— Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) November 4, 2020
Smart move from Collins. Everyone knows what's at stake if a radical like Warnock gets anywhere near the Senate https://t.co/44kneDE4KX— Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020
National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said that voters will "unite and rally" behind Senator Loeffler in the run-off:
“Senator Loeffler does not back down from a fight, and Georgians know she puts them first in the Senate. We are one step closer to victory, and I look forward to Peach State voters uniting and rallying behind Senator Loeffler’s record of accomplishments and commitment to Georgia values.”
Follow all of our election coverage here.