'Believe Them': John James Lays Out Everything at Stake if Democrats Take Power

Michigan GOP Senate candidate and Army combat veteran John James made a fierce closing argument in the final six days of his battleground Senate race against vulnerable incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D). In a joint broadcast appearance on Fox News with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, James candidly laid out everything at stake in Tuesday’s election.

“The biggest issue is, who is for the people of the state of Michigan? Who is for our constitutional rights and our moral values? Right now, I’d ask America: who do you trust with your first amendment rights? Who do you trust with your second amendment rights? Who do you trust with your freedom? I’ve always been taught that when your opponents tell you they’re going to do something, you better believe them,” James said on Fox News. “When they [Democrats] tell you they’re going to shut down oil and energy independence, you better believe them. When they tell you they’re going to bring forward the Green New Deal, that would decimate the automotive industry, you better believe them. When they tell you they’re going to abolish the Electoral College, that would shut out midwestern states from having a voice in the presidential election, you better believe them.”

MUST WATCH: John James lays out what is at stake in this election



"Who do you trust with your freedom?" - @JohnJamesMI on @seanhannity just now ???? pic.twitter.com/19OMOLz3Hc — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 29, 2020

James pointed out that Sen. Peters was recently endorsed by self-proclaimed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and said that the vulnerable incumbent would be nothing more than a “speed bump” in the way of the Left’s radical agenda.

Gary Peters will be a rubber stamp for the radical left’s agenda. Michigan is ready for John James! #MISen @JohnJamesMI @NikkiHaley @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/Wy1iXaW3Xb — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) October 29, 2020

Recent polling shows Michigan’s competitive Senate race tightening, in James’ favor.