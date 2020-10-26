Rep. AOC Says Dems Can Make 'Leaps in Policy' if Vulnerable Sen. Peters is Reelected

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) threw her support behind vulnerable Democratic Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) in the final days of his battleground reelection campaign.

Sen. Peters claims to serve as an “independent voice,” but his voting record shows loyalty to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), whom he voted with 95 percent of the time during his first term in office. Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is the architect of the Green New Deal, which Sen. Peters claims to only support certain parts of.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said that reelecting vulnerable incumbents, including Sen. Peters, would allow for “leaps in policy.” Indeed, Sen. Schumer, in his bid to be the Senate Majority Leader, said that “nothing is off the table” if Democrats take power back.

Republican candidate John James’ campaign took note of the self-proclaimed socialist congresswoman’s support of the vulnerable Democratic incumbent, as Sen. Peters campaigns on bipartisanship:

“It’s no wonder that AOC would enlist Gary Peters in her quest to implement socialist policies like the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and Defunding the police. He’s been a loyal Democrat vote on every major vote, as noted by The Detroit News,” said Abby Walls, campaign spokesperson for John James. “Comments like these unmask Peters’ claims of bipartisanship for what they are: phony election year promises. AOC and Peters’ promised ‘shift from this idea of bipartisanship’ will leave America reeling from destructive policies.”

Sen. Peters’ reelection was once viewed as a layup for Democrats, but James is closing in on the incumbent and ally of Sen. Schumer, as recent polling shows.