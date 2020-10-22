BREAKING: Judge Barrett Approved by Senate Judiciary Committee

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning, on party lines. Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote and their elected duties, but could not prevent Judge Barrett from being confirmed by the committee. The stunt pulled by the committee's Democratic members allowed Judge Barrett's to be approved unanimously.

Senate Judiciary Chair Graham opens meeting to vote on SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett: "As you know, our Democratic colleagues informed the cmte last night they will not participate in the hearing. That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of cmte." https://t.co/qiyO4FehKb — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 22, 2020

The Judiciary Committee favorably reports out Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, 12 yes votes, 10 not voting. pic.twitter.com/X5uFA3Q9sc — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 22, 2020

Reported to the floor, 12 votes in favor, 0 votes against: Amy Coney Barrett, to be an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States — Taylor Reidy (@taylor_reidy) October 22, 2020

The Judiciary Committee favorably reports out Judge Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.



Next stop: the Senate floor — Doug Andres (@DougAndres) October 22, 2020

Ranking Dem Feinstein: "This has been one of the best set of hearings that I’ve participated in."



Also Dems: https://t.co/SJl0dpBopb — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 22, 2020

#Breaking: Senate Judiciary sends Amy Comey Barrett to the floor on a 12-0 vote, as Democrats boycott the proceedings. Confirmation vote will be Monday. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 22, 2020

"The nomination will be reported favorably to the floor with a unanimous vote."



The Senate Judiciary Committee votes 12-0 on Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.



The Democratic members of the committee boycotted the vote.



Full video here: https://t.co/pr016HA7sw pic.twitter.com/vnm9VmXcUd — CSPAN (@cspan) October 22, 2020

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham praised Judge Barrett's exemplary qualifications, and glowing endorsements from colleagues, peers and the American Bar Association (ABA). Sen. Graham pointed out that Senate Democrats allowed Judge Barrett's swift confirmation to be possible, by changing Senate threshold rules in 2013.

“Back then, I told Senator Schumer they would regret changing the rules on judges. Today, they will,” he said.

As Democrats boycotted their committee duties, Sen. Graham also held unanimous votes on federal judicial nominations before the committee, which will now head to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Leader McConnell teed up the full vote on Judge Barrett for Monday, in what is expected to be an easy confirmation.

Judiciary Chair Sen. Lindsey Graham:



"We did it. We did it. Judge Barrett is going to the floor" pic.twitter.com/3kmL9yasB3 — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) October 22, 2020