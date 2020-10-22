Supreme Court

BREAKING: Judge Barrett Approved by Senate Judiciary Committee

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 9:27 AM
Source: Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning, on party lines. Democrats on the committee boycotted the vote and their elected duties, but could not prevent Judge Barrett from being confirmed by the committee. The stunt pulled by the committee's Democratic members allowed Judge Barrett's to be approved unanimously.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham praised Judge Barrett's exemplary qualifications, and glowing endorsements from colleagues, peers and the American Bar Association (ABA). Sen. Graham pointed out that Senate Democrats allowed Judge Barrett's swift confirmation to be possible, by changing Senate threshold rules in 2013.

“Back then, I told Senator Schumer they would regret changing the rules on judges. Today, they will,” he said.

As Democrats boycotted their committee duties, Sen. Graham also held unanimous votes on federal judicial nominations before the committee, which will now head to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Leader McConnell teed up the full vote on Judge Barrett for Monday, in what is expected to be an easy confirmation. 

