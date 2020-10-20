Supreme Court

Leader McConnell Tees Up Full Senate Vote on Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:00 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) officially teed up the Senate’s full vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation next week, following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Thursday. 

After the committee’s approval, the full chamber will vote on Judge Barrett on Monday, October 26, following a procedural vote on Sunday. 

"With regard to the Supreme Court justice, we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday," Leader McConnell said. "I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law."

Leader McConnell went to bat for Judge Barrett on the Senate floor after her week-long appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, praising her stellar qualifications.

After her confirmation, which appears to be near certain, Judge Barrett will become Justice Barrett early next week.

