Leader McConnell Tees Up Full Senate Vote on Judge Barrett's Confirmation

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) officially teed up the Senate’s full vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation next week, following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote on Thursday.

After the committee’s approval, the full chamber will vote on Judge Barrett on Monday, October 26, following a procedural vote on Sunday.

McConnell confirms that the Barrett confirmation vote will be on Monday (which means Sunday session) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 20, 2020

"With regard to the Supreme Court justice, we'll be voting to confirm justice-to-be Barrett next Monday," Leader McConnell said. "I think that will be another signature accomplishment in our effort to put on the courts, the federal courts, men and women that believe in the quaint notion that maybe the job of a judge is to actually follow the law."

Leader McConnell went to bat for Judge Barrett on the Senate floor after her week-long appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, praising her stellar qualifications.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett demonstrated that she has the deep legal expertise, dispassionate judicial temperament, and sheer intellectual horsepower that the American people deserve to have on the Supreme Court.” -@senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/l3tnPl0s7v — GOP (@GOP) October 20, 2020

After her confirmation, which appears to be near certain, Judge Barrett will become Justice Barrett early next week.