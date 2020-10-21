Sen. Schumer Blames Leader McConnell For COVID Relief Blocking After Democrats Filibuster GOP's Package

Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the GOP-proposed COVID relief package, once again, on Wednesday. The package would have legislated additional funds for unemployment benefits, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and resources for schools to reopen safely.
Senate Democrats just used the filibuster — which they say they dislike — to kill another coronavirus relief package.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 21, 2020
Unemployment benefits. PPP. Testing. Vaccines. School funding. Protections for people with pre-existing conditions.
Every Democrat just voted to block it all.
? Help for schools— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) October 19, 2020
? Another round of PPP
? Unemployment benefits
? Protection for pre-existing conditions
? Testing + tracing + vaccines
This week, the Senate will vote on a CLEAN relief bill with ALL of the above.
Will Democrats block it (again)? pic.twitter.com/EeoZGLQTds
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is holding the passage of additional funding hostage, demanding the upper chamber pass Speaker Pelosi’s HEROES Act. The legislation passed by the House of Representatives does not include crucial funding for coronavirus-related relief, but is filled with partisan line items. Sen. Schumer insists that the HEROES Act is the only path forward for COVID relief, and even attempted to adjourn the Senate on Monday night when Republicans tried to pass relief that did not include Democrats' progressive wish-list.
To Sen McConnell and Senate Republicans:— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 21, 2020
The country is hurting. Millions are sick and dying. Workers are losing their jobs. Small businesses are closing their doors.
Americans are sick and tired of these political games.
We must past the HEROES Act to give people real relief.
Sen. Schumer and his caucus blame the majority party for blocking COVID relief, but Democrats have filibustered additional stimulus packages multiple times, despite GOP efforts to meet in the middle. As Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said in March, Democrats view COVID relief as "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," and have declined to compromise with Republicans.