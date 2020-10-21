Mitch McConnell

Sen. Schumer Blames Leader McConnell For COVID Relief Blocking After Democrats Filibuster GOP's Package

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 21, 2020 4:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the GOP-proposed COVID relief package, once again, on Wednesday. The package would have legislated additional funds for unemployment benefits, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus testing and contact tracing, and resources for schools to reopen safely.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is holding the passage of additional funding hostage, demanding the upper chamber pass Speaker Pelosi’s HEROES Act. The legislation passed by the House of Representatives does not include crucial funding for coronavirus-related relief, but is filled with partisan line items. Sen. Schumer insists that the HEROES Act is the only path forward for COVID relief, and even attempted to adjourn the Senate on Monday night when Republicans tried to pass relief that did not include Democrats' progressive wish-list.

Sen. Schumer and his caucus blame the majority party for blocking COVID relief, but Democrats have filibustered additional stimulus packages multiple times, despite GOP efforts to meet in the middle. As Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said in March, Democrats view COVID relief as "a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," and have declined to compromise with Republicans.

