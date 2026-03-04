The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
Here's the Question That Really Got Under Tim Walz's Skin
Yet Another Liberal Media Narrative Just Crumbled
Trump Is About to Tell Us Which Candidate He Wants for Texas Senate
Jim Jordan Exposed Tim Walz's Dishonesty at Oversight Committee Hearing on Minnesota Fraud
Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei
Wyoming Sheriffs Have Problem Preserving Second Amendment
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Calls Out Kamala Harris Silence on Regime's Atrocities: 'Who Are You?'
Despite What Democrats May Tell You, Americans Want the SAVE Act
Kurdish Forces in Iraq Have Launched a Ground Invasion Against Iran
Registered Child Sex Offender Running for Fresno City Council, Holds Event Outside Elementary School
Iran's Last Hope Is American Division
Democrats Lie and Slander U.S. to Stop Commander in Chief
Japanese National Who Allegedly Tried to Sell Plutonium to Fake Iranian General Sentenced to 20 Years
Victor Davis Hanson Explains Why This Time The War in the Middle East is Different

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 04, 2026
Victor Davis Hanson Explains Why This Time The War in the Middle East is Different
X/@CENTCOM

Victor Davis Hanson, an American classicist, military historian, and conservative political commentator, revealed why Operation Epic Fury isn't like the Iraq or Afghanistan War, as other political commentators, Democrats, and panicked isolationists rush to accuse the Trump administration of starting another forever war.

Iran has "a finite supply of missiles, drones, and airplanes, and they're being attrited, demolished, destroyed every day, and they're not being replenished. You can't get into Iran, you can't fly into Iran to give them more arms. So they have a finite supply while their enemies do not," Hanson said. "That's very important."

"And more importantly, what would end the war in their favor would be something like the Iraqi war or the Afghan war. In other words, they would have to kill hundreds or thousands of Americans or Israelis to create public backlash to a degree that would force the leadership to back off," he argued. "Or they would have to accomplish stunning strategic victories, maybe blow up the facilities right around the Straits of Hormuz and blockade it somehow, blow up some ships, make it impossible for 20 percent of the world's fossil fuels to get out."

"They don't seem to have the wherewithal," he added. "Each day, as I said, their stock of weapons and stock of leaders is diminishing, and there's no way to resupply it."

Hanson went on to explain that every war the United States has “lost” wasn’t due to a lack of American strength, but rather a combination of continued resupply by foreign adversaries and declining domestic public support. Neither of which is applicable in Operation Epic Fury.

"That's how we lost in Vietnam," he said. "The Chinese and Russian governments were supplying either across the border or at the port of Haiphong. And that's why we didn't win in Afghanistan, because there was an open border with Pakistan. And that's why we had trouble in Iraq. Syria was transferring weapons into Iraq."

"But this is different," Hanson added. 

This comes as American and Israeli forces have unleashed devastating strikes on senior Iranian officials and military installations. Within days of the initial assault, roughly 50 high-ranking Iranian figures, including Ayatollah Khamenei, were killed, as our military continues to destroy much of the IRGC's military capacity.

Yet despite America’s overwhelming firepower, its willingness to use it, and the campaign’s glaring success, many are questioning whether this will become yet another endless war in the Middle East. The reality, however, appears to suggest the opposite, that the operation may decisively eliminate one of the principal foreign adversaries of the United States.

