GOP Senators Introduce Legislation Condemning Speaker Pelosi's 'Weaponization' of 25th Amendment

GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler (GA), Thom Tillis (NC), and Kevin Cramer (ND) formally introduced legislation on Monday that is aimed at holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accountable for her “weaponization of the 25th amendment.”

The resolution condemns Speaker Pelosi’s creation of a commission under the 25th amendment that is tasked with assessing the president’s “mental and physical capacity.”

“...the Speaker of the House of Representatives has failed to put forward a just cause for invoking the 25th Amendment,” it reads. “...the proposed actions by the Speaker of the House of Representatives are an unprecedented attempt to remove a duly elected President…”

Sen. Loeffler, who spearheaded the effort to condemn Speaker Pelosi’s creation of the commission, said that the speaker’s actions represent “a long pattern of political gamesmanship” from the Democratic party.

“In the days since I announced I would introduce this resolution, Speaker Pelosi has continued to put politics over the best interests of the American people,” the Georgia Republican said. “From denying additional COVID relief for the American people solely to prevent President Trump from receiving any credit to her brazen and dangerous weaponization of the 25th Amendment – it’s more clear than ever that the Speaker only cares about one thing: Overturning the 2016 election of President Trump and preventing his reelection. The Speaker’s recent actions are just the latest in a long pattern of political gamesmanship from the Democrats, and she must be held accountable.”

Facing a battleground reelection, Sen. Tillis echoed Sen. Loeffler, and said that Speaker Pelosi is attempting to undo the results of the 2016 election.

“This partisan legislation by Speaker Pelosi politicizing the 25th Amendment is nothing more than a politically charged scheme trying to remove our duly elected president from office and overturn the 2016 election,” Sen. Tillis said. “It’s past time Speaker Pelosi and Democrats put aside these useless distractions and get back to work on legislation that matters to all Americans.”

Speaker Pelosi announced the creation of the commission less than one month before voters will elect President Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden, while claiming that her legislation is unrelated to the general election.