This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable

Oh, they’re so close—they’re always so close. Polling Donald Trump is nearly impossible. It’s never been accurate. It was wrong in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The weekly approval ratings are always underestimating the real figure. Also, when your oversampling Democrats, which is always the case among mainstream outlets, the accuracy becomes even more unpredictable.

Take the Washington Post, whose polling on the war saw a drastic change from last week [emphasis mine]:

What do Americans think about the U.S. war with Iran, and how have their opinions shifted since the conflict began? A Washington Post poll of 1,005 Americans finds less opposition to the U.S. military actions than when they began, although more people still would prefer that the strikes stop than continue. A steady majority say the Trump administration has not clearly explained the war’s goals, and most say the number of U.S. casualties — including seven service members reported killed in action — is unacceptable. Many Americans are still making up their minds on the military campaign or hold a mix of positive and negative views about it. A Post poll shortly after the strikes began found 39 percent supported “President Trump ordering airstrikes against Iran,” while 52 percent opposed them and 9 percent were unsure. The new poll asked generally about the “U.S. military campaign against Iran,” finding 42 percent support it, 40 percent oppose it, and 17 percent are unsure. The absence of President Donald Trump in the new poll’s question may have led more people to say they are “unsure,” as views about the president tend to color people’s opinions of his actions and policies.

Aaron Blake, now with CNN, hit it on the head, though he doesn’t say it: Democrats are simply not serious people.

Last week, WaPo's poll showed Americans opposed "Trump ordering airstrikes against Iran," 52-39.



This week, they're about evenly split on the "U.S. military campaign against Iran" -- 42% support, 40% oppose.



Why the difference? Possibly because the 2nd question didn't mention… — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 12, 2026

