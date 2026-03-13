VIP
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the...
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
Yeah, You Forgot About God
Yeah, You Forgot About God
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
Tipsheet

This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 6:55 AM
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Oh, they’re so close—they’re always so close. Polling Donald Trump is nearly impossible. It’s never been accurate. It was wrong in 2016, 2020, and 2024. The weekly approval ratings are always underestimating the real figure. Also, when your oversampling Democrats, which is always the case among mainstream outlets, the accuracy becomes even more unpredictable.

Advertisement

Take the Washington Post, whose polling on the war saw a drastic change from last week [emphasis mine]: 

What do Americans think about the U.S. war with Iran, and how have their opinions shifted since the conflict began?

A Washington Post poll of 1,005 Americans finds less opposition to the U.S. military actions than when they began, although more people still would prefer that the strikes stop than continue. A steady majority say the Trump administration has not clearly explained the war’s goals, and most say the number of U.S. casualties — including seven service members reported killed in action — is unacceptable. Many Americans are still making up their minds on the military campaign or hold a mix of positive and negative views about it. 

A Post poll shortly after the strikes began found 39 percent supported “President Trump ordering airstrikes against Iran,” while 52 percent opposed them and 9 percent were unsure. The new poll asked generally about the “U.S. military campaign against Iran,” finding 42 percent support it, 40 percent oppose it, and 17 percent are unsure. The absence of President Donald Trump in the new poll’s question may have led more people to say they are “unsure,” as views about the president tend to color people’s opinions of his actions and policies.

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Aaron Blake, now with CNN, hit it on the head, though he doesn’t say it: Democrats are simply not serious people.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 


Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War Jeff Charles
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash Amy Curtis
Yeah, You Forgot About God Alan Joseph Bauer
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement