Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Pelosi Introduces Legislation Creating Commission on President's 'Physical and Mental Capacity'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Speaker Pelosi Introduces Legislation Creating Commission on President's 'Physical and Mental Capacity'

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker Pelosi hinted on Thursday that she will be discussing the 25th Amendment. Along with Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin, the speaker will introduce legislation establishing a congressional commission to evaluate the president’s mental fitness and physical health.

In introducing the legislation on Friday, Speaker Pelosi said that "a president's fitness for office must be determined by science and facts."

Speaker Pelosi insisted that her legislation is unrelated to the general election, which is now less than one month away:

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy called the legislation an "obvious political stunt" ahead of the general election. Speaker Pelosi does not have the ability to invoke the 25th Amendment herself.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Speaker Pelosi should look at invoking the 25th Amendment for herself, not for President Trump.

Speaker Pelosi pulls this obvious political stunt less than a month before election day, with no tangible evidence that President Trump's health poses a risk to his ability to carry out the duties of the presidency.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Director Explains Why Cast of New Documentary Changed His Mind About Trump
Cortney O'Brien
Gulp: GOP Getting Outspent in Nearly Every Major Senate Race
Guy Benson

Nobel Committee Announces Winner of Peace Prize...And There's a Trump Connection
Leah Barkoukis

With Trump Getting Cleared to Resume Public Events on Saturday, His Campaign Is Making One Demand
Leah Barkoukis
Georgia Dem Jon Ossoff Has Business Ties to Company Partially Owned by Chinese Government
Reagan McCarthy
Debate Moderator's Latest Tweet to Scaramucci Shows Why 'Journalism Is Dead'
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular