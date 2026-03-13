Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?

I don’t want to hear it. They complain about everything, especially when Trump is involved. Operation Epic Fury is not some nation-building exercise, so can we please stop the panic over gas prices? The Trump administration is monitoring the situation, easing some oil-based sanctions, and offering escorts for oil tankers to safely navigate the Strait of Hormuz.

Some price spikes might occur, but that’s what happens, especially with these operations. This war is one of self-defense. But leave it to Democrats to try to tear down our commander-in-chief, as they’ve always done when a Republican must use the military (via The Hill):

Democrats are pouncing on a spike in gas prices and expected soaring airline fares, blaming President Trump’s handling of the war in Iran for deepening economic pain on Americans. In interviews, statements and in a flurry of social media posts, Democrats have sharpened their arguments — repeatedly linking Trump’s decision to enter the Iran conflict to the price spikes, while accusing Republicans of downplaying their impact. “It’s show-and-tell time for Democrats,” said Democratic strategist Anthony Coley. “Show people the receipts — the family that canceled their summer trip because airfare spiked, the small business owner eating higher fuel costs.” “Then tell them exactly what Democrats would do differently,” Coley added. “Trump promised lower prices on day one. His chaos delivered the opposite.” Democrats presided over an inflation crisis, touted a million jobs that never existed, depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and cared little about the supply chain crisis—all of this occurring under President half-brain-dead Biden.

So, please spare us and stop acting like things would be better with you people in charge. You’d allow Tehran to get a nuclear weapon. They would have it by now if Democrats were still in the Oval.

