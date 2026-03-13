VIP
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Yes, Democrats Are Even Anti-Nice Meals for Our Troops
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This?
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the...
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Secretary Hegseth Provided an Update on Operation Epic Fury. Here's What He Said.
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
Here's More Proof Mamdani's Wife Has an Antisemitism Problem
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust?
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
The State of American Conservation Is Strong at SCI Convention
Yeah, You Forgot About God
Yeah, You Forgot About God
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
CNN Repeatedly Screws Up on Mamdani and Two Muslims With Bombs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Democrats Side With the Mullahs
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
Trump Is Right: The Save America Act Is Crucial
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
TrumpRx Is a Step Toward Making the Pharma Market Finally Work for America
Tipsheet

CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 13, 2026 7:15 AM
CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash
AP Photo/Osama Faisal

Yesterday, a U.S. KC-135 fuel tanker crashed in western Iraq. Rescue operations began immediately, but the U.S. military didn't say at the time whether the airmen were killed or wounded.

Advertisement

This morning, CENTCOM sadly confirmed that at least four of the U.S. service members on the refueling aircraft were killed in the crash. CENTCOM also provided details on what happened.

The post reads:

Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq

TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation. However, the loss of the aircraft was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire.

The identities of the service members are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BOEING CBS NEWS IRAN IRAQ MILITARY

The remaining two crew members are still unaccounted for.

Here's more from CBS:

It said the identities of the service members killed in the crash would be withheld until 24 hours after their families were notified. The crash brings the total number of U.S. service members killed since the U.S. and Israel launched the war with Iran on Feb. 28 to 11, including six forces killed in an Iranian strike on Kuwait and one killed in Saudi Arabia. 

U.S. officials have told CBS News they believe the incident may have involved a mid-air collision, but they were still investigating.  

Officials told CBS News on Thursday that a second U.S. Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker was damaged but landed safely Thursday, but there were no further details available on that aircraft by Friday morning. According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, a KC-135 tanker declared an emergency before landing in Tel Aviv Thursday evening.

Images on social media reportedly showed the second KC-135 with damage to its tail after landing following the incident.

Advertisement

These are the first casualties from the Air Force in Operation Epic Fury. Seven other service members have died since the start of the strikes against Iran on February 28.

The Pentagon is holding a press conference this morning at 8 am Eastern time.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating Matt Vespa
This CNN Reporter's Tweet About Trump, Polling, and Iran Is Laughably Predictable Matt Vespa
US Officials Warn That Iran Is Opening Up a New Front In the War Jeff Charles
Yeah, You Forgot About God Alan Joseph Bauer
Is Buzzfeed About to Go Bust? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Huh? Dems Are Going to Try and Hurt Trump Over This? Matt Vespa
Advertisement