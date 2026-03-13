CENTCOM Confirms Four Heroes Killed In Refueling Aircraft Crash

Yesterday, a U.S. KC-135 fuel tanker crashed in western Iraq. Rescue operations began immediately, but the U.S. military didn't say at the time whether the airmen were killed or wounded.

Damnit.



I hope for a good ending, but there are no parachutes on the KC-135 anymore, removed long ago. A crash landing can be survived in some instances, but it depends on circumstance & terrain.



Let’s hope. pic.twitter.com/54MSVzGH2w — KC-10 Driver ✈️ 👨‍✈️ B-737 Wrangler (@MCCCANM) March 12, 2026

This morning, CENTCOM sadly confirmed that at least four of the U.S. service members on the refueling aircraft were killed in the crash. CENTCOM also provided details on what happened.

Four Confirmed Deceased in Loss of U.S. KC-135 Over Iraq



TAMPA, Fla. – At approximately 2 pm ET on March 12, a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft went down in western Iraq. Four of six crew members on board the aircraft have been confirmed deceased as rescue efforts continue.



The… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026

The post reads:

The remaining two crew members are still unaccounted for.

BREAKING: 4 crew members found dead after U.S. plane crash in Iraq, 2 still unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/Sc8cbWqbxV — BNO News (@BNONews) March 13, 2026

Here's more from CBS:

It said the identities of the service members killed in the crash would be withheld until 24 hours after their families were notified. The crash brings the total number of U.S. service members killed since the U.S. and Israel launched the war with Iran on Feb. 28 to 11, including six forces killed in an Iranian strike on Kuwait and one killed in Saudi Arabia. U.S. officials have told CBS News they believe the incident may have involved a mid-air collision, but they were still investigating. Officials told CBS News on Thursday that a second U.S. Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker was damaged but landed safely Thursday, but there were no further details available on that aircraft by Friday morning. According to flight tracking service FlightRadar24, a KC-135 tanker declared an emergency before landing in Tel Aviv Thursday evening.

Images on social media reportedly showed the second KC-135 with damage to its tail after landing following the incident.

Here is the picture of the second USAF KC-135 (prob 63-8017) with damaged vertical stabilizer after landing in TLV following mid-air incident over western Iraq https://t.co/B9kWYZgsJD pic.twitter.com/hRPaeIpavr — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 13, 2026

These are the first casualties from the Air Force in Operation Epic Fury. Seven other service members have died since the start of the strikes against Iran on February 28.

🚨JUST IN: Four U.S. service members killed in a refueling aircraft crash in western Iraq on Thursday.



Pentagon briefing on “Operation Epic Fury” set for 8AM ET — rescue efforts ongoing for the two remaining crew members.



Pray for our troops! pic.twitter.com/4OqVpqZd36 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2026

The Pentagon is holding a press conference this morning at 8 am Eastern time.

