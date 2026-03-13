VIP
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 13, 2026 6:50 AM
The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Amy wrote about this yesterday: there was a terror attack at Old Dominion University yesterday when Mohamed Jalloh opened fire on campus. He was killed by an ROTC student who stabbed him to death. Jalloh was convicted of supporting ISIS and should never have been on the streets:

Jalloh was arrested in 2016, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, "attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL. In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL."

FBI MILITARY TERRORISM VIRGINIA

Now, a war hero lies dead because of it: Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Shah was a professor of military science and helmed the school’s ROTC program. He was awarded "two Bronze Stars, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Service Achievement Medal."

There was another suspected terrorist attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan. We're under increased threat of such attacks, given Operation Epic Fury, but Democrats wish to keep the Department of Homeland Security closed. 

