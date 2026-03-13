The Latest Update on the Suspected Old Dominion University Terror Attack Is Infuriating

Amy wrote about this yesterday: there was a terror attack at Old Dominion University yesterday when Mohamed Jalloh opened fire on campus. He was killed by an ROTC student who stabbed him to death. Jalloh was convicted of supporting ISIS and should never have been on the streets:

Jalloh was arrested in 2016, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, "attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). According to the complaint, Jalloh is alleged to have attempted to provide services by assisting in the procurement of weapons to be used in what he believed was going to be an attack on U.S. soil committed in the name of ISIL. In addition, the complaint alleges that Jalloh attempted to provide material support to ISIL by providing money to assist in the facilitation of individuals seeking to join ISIL."

ISIS-supporting Old Dominion University shooter shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before killing ROTC instructor, injuring two others: FBI https://t.co/7Jj64t6m9f pic.twitter.com/cQ5GjEZ8aU — New York Post (@nypost) March 12, 2026

BREAKING: The FBI says Old Dominion University students in Virginia killed the Islamic attacker themselves, using no firearms.



pic.twitter.com/kn0rd6i5f1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2026

Earlier today, an armed individual opened fire at Old Dominion University, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) March 12, 2026

🚨 SLEEPER CELL ACTIVATED? Old Dominion University shooter ID'd as Mohamed Jalloh — former Army National Guardsman, convicted in 2016 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, released from federal prison in 2024, under JOE BIDEN. pic.twitter.com/G0V9cSKAZJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 12, 2026

Old Dominion University shooter Mohamed Jalloh:



-Born in Sierra Leone

-Became a naturalized US citizen

-Radicalized by al-Qaeda

-Convicted for providing material support to ISIS

-Sentenced to 11 years in prison

-Released from prison early under Biden



Now watch how quickly this… pic.twitter.com/byefxCyEIa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 12, 2026

Now, a war hero lies dead because of it: Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Shah was a professor of military science and helmed the school’s ROTC program. He was awarded "two Bronze Stars, Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Valor, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Joint Service Achievement Medal."

Makes me sick. Survives all of that just to be murdered on US soil by a terrorist who should have never been on the streets.



RIP. https://t.co/pnxAR8ztcv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 12, 2026

The victim of the terrorist attack at Old Dominion has been identified as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah-- who was a Professor of Military Science and the leader of the university's ROTC program.



He was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and Atlantic… pic.twitter.com/79pfI4UwLG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 12, 2026

There was another suspected terrorist attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan. We're under increased threat of such attacks, given Operation Epic Fury, but Democrats wish to keep the Department of Homeland Security closed.

