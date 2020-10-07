Poll: Voters Back Judge Barrett's Confirmation by Double-Digit Margin

A new Morning Consult poll of voters shows that those surveyed favor the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by a double-digit margin. The poll shows support for Judge Barrett’s confirmation growing among Republicans, Democrats and Independents, despite the partisan hysteria coming from the Left in hopes of derailing the confirmation process.

Morning Consult poll: Voters have moved 12 net points towards backing the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett since end of September, with 46% now supporting.



There has been a shift in net points of 17 among Democrats, 8 among independents, and 6 among Republicans towards Barrett. pic.twitter.com/GkU8JcedUy — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 7, 2020

Voters back confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett by double-digit margin in new @MorningConsult poll: https://t.co/ZjsQ2iAgIp pic.twitter.com/Mqar8LwaNV — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) October 7, 2020

Democrats are doing their best work to convince voters that Judge Barrett’s confirmation process is “illegitimate,” “unsafe,” and a “power grab” from Republicans, but this poll shows that voters know better.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) set Judge Barrett’s confirmation to begin on Monday, October 12. Though two Republican members of the committee have tested positive for coronavirus, Graham has equipped his committee with procedure to hold hybrid hearings to ensure safety.

Senate Democrats can do virtually nothing to stop her confirmation, but have already waged a full-fledged war on Judge Barrett’s character.